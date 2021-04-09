Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,559 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $28,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,363. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $54.70 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

