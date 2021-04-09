Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $13.21 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,235 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$116.31 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,714. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.13 and a 1 year high of $117.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

