Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.12 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,124.60.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $2,245.47. 14,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,069.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,816.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,182.33 and a 1-year high of $2,271.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

