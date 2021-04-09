Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $43.17 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 2.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 276.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,898,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $186.94. 120,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,538,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average is $162.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $339.35 billion, a PE ratio of -117.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.