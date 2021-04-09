Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $22,008,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.42. 12,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

