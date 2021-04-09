Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTV stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.02. 17,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,309. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.46 and a 1 year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

