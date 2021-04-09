Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $8.26 Million Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,587 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.