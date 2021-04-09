Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VB stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $216.89. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,161. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.06 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.08.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.