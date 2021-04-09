Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.62. 647,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,338,232. The firm has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

