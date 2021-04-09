Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period.

VO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.46. 9,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,794. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $227.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

