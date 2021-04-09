Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $11,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 3,744.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CDW by 5.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of CDW by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.23. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.75 and a fifty-two week high of $176.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,421,480. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $164.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

