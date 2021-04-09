Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after buying an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $264.83. The stock had a trading volume of 220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,513,341. The firm has a market cap of $310.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.34 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.28 and a 200 day moving average of $228.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

