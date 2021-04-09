Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,740,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after purchasing an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

