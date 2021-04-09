Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 76,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $8,515,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock valued at $249,649,372 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.38. 26,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,453,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $375.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $389.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.74.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.