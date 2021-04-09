Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 438 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after buying an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after buying an additional 152,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,244.11.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,261.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,513. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,080.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,823.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,187.60 and a 52 week high of $2,284.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,411,239.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

