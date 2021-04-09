Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 459 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,618 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.7% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $498.76. 22,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,216. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.64. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.79 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

