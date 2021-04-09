Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 461 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.3% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $473.38. 9,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,139. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.05 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

