Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 46,602 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,602 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $613,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,899,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.64. 44,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.