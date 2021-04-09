Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 6,613 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.50. 115,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,182. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $112.39 and a 1 year high of $174.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.90.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

