Chi Gastoken (CHI) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $6.38 or 0.00010907 BTC on popular exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $615,126.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000063 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chi Gastoken is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chi Gastoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

