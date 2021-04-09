Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price objective upped by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of CSSE traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,308. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. Research analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, operates streaming video-on-demand networks in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.