China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.41

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.41 and traded as high as $9.74. China Distance Education shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get China Distance Education alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DL. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in China Distance Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Distance Education by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in China Distance Education by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Distance Education Company Profile (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for China Distance Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Distance Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.