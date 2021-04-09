China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $7.50. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 838,575 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($6.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.34 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 53.71% and a negative net margin of 66.12%.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.