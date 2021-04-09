Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.03

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.03 and last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 37947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.90.

Separately, CIBC increased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

