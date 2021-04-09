Chris Carney Acquires 80 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 80 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

On Monday, March 8th, Chris Carney purchased 88 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($196.60).

On Monday, February 8th, Chris Carney purchased 93 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £150.66 ($196.84).

Shares of LON:TW traded up GBX 0.35 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 186.55 ($2.44). 7,953,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 175.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.29. Taylor Wimpey plc has a one year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

TW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 193 ($2.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177.92 ($2.32).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

