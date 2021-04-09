Chromia (CHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158.23 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $158.23 million and $134.02 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000631 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00021592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00084432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00620543 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00038059 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com . Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.