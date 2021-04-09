Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,259 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after acquiring an additional 135,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,485,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $87.50. 5,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,894. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.