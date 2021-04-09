Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce $290.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.60 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $252.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.52 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $223.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -92.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

