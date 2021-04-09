Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

CHUY stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $936.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $47.65.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Saed Mohseni sold 7,250 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $312,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 48,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $2,085,867.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,904.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock worth $3,170,936. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,160,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after buying an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chuy’s by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

