Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Shares Gap Down to $47.49

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.49, but opened at $45.30. Chuy’s shares last traded at $44.51, with a volume of 879 shares.

CHUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $880.17 million, a P/E ratio of -101.47 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.81.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chuy’s news, Director Starlette B. Johnson sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $310,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon W. Howie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,170,936. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after acquiring an additional 103,528 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

