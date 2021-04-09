CIBC Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to $34.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities downgraded Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Canada from $50.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Air Canada stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.71. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $634.62 million for the quarter.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

