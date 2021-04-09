Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.44.

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:CI opened at $238.25 on Friday. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $248.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.74. The company has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $12,690,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,847,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,399 shares of company stock worth $34,096,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

