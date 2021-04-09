Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $85.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

