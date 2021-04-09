CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking segment offers products, such as deposits; loans; personal financing; credit cards; wealth management and investments; bancassurance; remittance and foreign exchange; and online, mobile, self-service, and phone banking services to individuals.

