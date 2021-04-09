CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Company Profile
Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIMB Group Holdings Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.