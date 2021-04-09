Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 39,747.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $108.99.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

