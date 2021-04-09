Cindicator Achieves Market Capitalization of $104.31 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Cindicator coin can now be purchased for about $0.0522 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Cindicator has a market cap of $104.31 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

