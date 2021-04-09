Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $349.01. 4,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.24. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $186.11 and a twelve month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

