Cipher Tops 24 Hour Volume of $129,619.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Cipher has a market capitalization of $50,182.69 and approximately $129,619.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00067482 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003911 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.