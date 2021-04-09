Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 3.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $18,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 81.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 156,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 70,450 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after purchasing an additional 498,597 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $51.84. 141,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,184,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $52.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

