CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.49% of CIT Group worth $17,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CIT Group by 689.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,975,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471,808 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 736,572 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,498,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CIT stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.15.

In other CIT Group news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,419.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,383.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

