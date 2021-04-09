Citigroup Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $29.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.80. 194,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,949. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.75, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,106,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,636,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

