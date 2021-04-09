Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Cuts Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $338.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 target price (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.47.

BABA traded down $6.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,066,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,145 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

