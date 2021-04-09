Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $29.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 10,119,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,169. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.95, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,871,287.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,566 shares of company stock worth $34,635,988 in the last ninety days. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Hall Kathryn A. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $137,211,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $97,226,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,935 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4,149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,269,980 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,030 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

