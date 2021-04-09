Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 339,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,266,492. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

