Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stake Lifted by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of C. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,545,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 489,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,316,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.10. 241,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,266,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

