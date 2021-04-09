Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after buying an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

