Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

