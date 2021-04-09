Civic (CVC) 1-Day Volume Tops $76.12 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 9th. Civic has a market cap of $408.86 million and approximately $76.12 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civic alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.