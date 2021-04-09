Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $23.07. 882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.60 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Civista Bancshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 512,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 37,253 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,043 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 234,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,387 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

