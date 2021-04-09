Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Trading 1% Higher

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 2,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 407% from the average session volume of 457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in four segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics & Coatings. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

